First Major Snowfall Forecasted For Hudson Valley, New York State

Up to nine inches of snow are expected for the Hudson Valley and other areas of New York in what's expected to be the first major snow event of the season.

Many Hudson Valley residents have forgotten all about snow. During a normal winter, we would have already had at least some measurable precipitation by now. To make it through Christmas and New Year's Eve without so much as a flake has been great for those traveling over the holidays, but a bummer for skiers and those who enjoy all of the winter feels.

However, it appears that all of that is about to change as forecasters are now predicting the first significant winter snow of 2024.

Snow Forecast For Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties of New York

According to The Weather Channel, most areas of the Hudson Valley are expected to see up to nine inches of snow. Currently, the areas that will be most impacted by the storm are communities surrounding Poughkeepsie and Newburgh. The towns and cities of Middletown, New Paltz, Kingston and Wappingers Falls will also see significant snow.

Areas to the north near Albany and south towards White Plains will also see snow, although it isn't expected to be as heavy.

Timing of This Week's Hudson Valley Snow Storm

The good news is that the upcoming winter storm will most likely be a weekend event, meaning that there should be minimal impact on schools and businesses. The Weather Channel is calling for snow to begin on midday Saturday and end by Sunday evening.

The quick-moving front will drop accumulating snow mainly on Saturday night, leaving many the opportunity to clean things up on Sunday. Some areas to the north, such as Monticello in Sullivan County, could see snow develop earlier on Friday but isn't expected to accumulate as much as it is in the Mid Hudson Region.

Snowfall Totals in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

According to The Weather Channel, most of the Hudson Valley is expected to see the snow begin to develop on Saturday afternoon. Accumulations will pick up in the evening and could result in five to eight inches of snow on the ground by midnight. Some more snow could add additional inches to that total on Sunday.

By Sunday evening the snow should end, leaving up to nine inches of accumulations on the ground in most areas.

Towns to the north in Sullivan County and south towards Westchester may see up to six inches of snow.

