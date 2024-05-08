Popular Hudson Valley Deli Closes Its Doors After 50 Years

A sign out front of the business thanked customers for their loyal patronage.

Sadly, more and more businesses are suddenly closing their doors each and every day, after many years in business. In March we reported on the sale of The Country Deli in Stony Point after 37 years, and just last week we reported on the closing of Back to Earth Natural Foods in New City after 50 years, both Rockland County mainstays.

We also learned back in April that AJ Cafe in Wappingers was closing. The losing of popular spot for wings over the past 10 years in Dutchess County surprised many. So there we have two Rockland County businesses and one in Dutchess County. What could be next?

Popular Westchester County Deli Suddenly Closes Its Doors

Epstein's on Central Ave in Yonkers, NY recently closed its doors. The popular deli was in business for over 50 years, located in the Central Plaza Shopping Center. The spot had garnered hundreds of 4 and 5 star reviews on Google over the years. "For a great kosher meal, great sandwiches, Epstein's is the place to go", said one 5 star review.

A Facebook posting by Yonkers native Seth Lutzky, confirmed the closing 3 weeks ago with a photo of a sign on the front door of the business.

We have cherished serving this wonderful community for over 50 years however, the time has come to close our doors. We thank you for your loyal patronage and the memories we made. -Staff of Epstein's in Yonkers

Another posting by a Steven Castellano confirmed that the last day of business for Epstein's Kosher Deli was on April 14th. "A very sad day for Yonkers", he stated.

A Facebook group called Save the Deli which has 25 thousand plus members, started a conversation on the closing of Epstein's on Monday night. You can join the conversation and share your memories here.

