Major Arrests Result from Year-Long New York Drug Trafficking Investigation

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler made a major announcement. The announcement came in regards to a year-long investigation by law enforcement into a narcotics operation.

Chester Narcotics Investigation Details

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Orange County DA Hoovler, announced that four suspects had been arrested in a narcotics investigation that law enforcement had been working on over the last year. The suspects were identified as...

Antonio Bucci, age 28, of Chester

Lester Zaborski, age 51, of the Bronx

Tyler Zaborski, age 26, of the Bronx

James Baltimore, age 36, of Chester

Multiple parties played major roles in the investigation including the New York State Police, Orange County Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation focused on and around the villages of Chester and Goshen and is the 15th Major Trafficking Case by the OCDA.

For the investigation, the DA's Office applied for and was granted court ordered permission for eavesdropping and was also granted subsequent search warrants for specific residences located in the Village of Chester and in the Bronx. When the search warrants were executed, law enforcement discovered and recovered...

kilogram of cocaine, approximately $36,000 in United States currency and four loaded handguns.

Suspects Alleged Roles in Trafficking

Each of the four suspects arrested have been officially charged with a litany of crimes. It is alleged in the charging documents as well as the official press release from the Orange County Government, that Antonio Bucci acted as the "director of a controlled substance organization..." and that while operating, the group made over $75,000 in illegal sales of cocaine in less than a year.

The press release would also go on to state that both Lester and Tyler Zaborski were "alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to provide cocaine to be distributed in Orange County". Baltimore is also alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to provide cocaine but was also found to be in possession of loaded firearms when the search warrants were carried out.

Charges Against Trafficking Suspects

Antonio Bucci was officially charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker, Conspiracy in the Second Degree and related charges. Lester Zaborski and Tyler Zaborski were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Second Degree.

Lastly, James Baltimore was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, Conspiracy in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Each of the accused was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of bail or bond. It is expected that each of the suspects is "scheduled for a conference" on February 14. It is also expected that additional co-defendants will be arraigned in on future dates.

