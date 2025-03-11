Police in the lower Hudson Valley say that they are investigating a potential bomb threat made to an establishment over the weekend. Several agencies responded to the scene Saturday afternoon, according to LoHud. Officials urge the public "to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity."

Police in Westchester County Investigate Bomb Threat To Country Club

LoHud reports that police and fire departments responded to calls of a "potential bomb threat" at the Ardsley Country Club. The Irvington Police Department said in a news release that all individuals at the club were safely evacuated as officers conducted a thorough search of the premises.

LoHud reports that no explosive devices were found, and the area was deemed safe. Police are saying they continue to investigate the matter, though they have not said if they have identified a suspect as of yet.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Cashing Forged Checks

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 24, troopers arrested a 43-year-old Schenectady man on multiple warrants.

New York State Police said that on August 8, 2022, troopers received a complaint from an Erie County resident reporting fraudulent bank account activity. Police say an investigation determined on the same day that the suspect reportedly possessed and attempted to cash a forged check at a financial institution in Halfmoon,.

Also, on the same day, troopers said that the man allegedly possessed and cashed a forged check at a financial institution in Troy, resulting in the theft of more than $1,000.

Troopers say that an additional complaint was received on August 23, 2022, from a Greene County resident reporting fraudulent Bank activity. This investigation determined that the suspect allegedly possessed and cashed two fraudulent checks on August 5, 2022.

Those checks were cashed at financial institutions in Mechanicville, and Clifton Park, resulting in the theft of more than $7,000, according to the press release.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for the suspect as a result of this investigation. The man was taken into custody, and was processed on all charges.