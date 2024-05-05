Holy Hoagie! 5 Great Sub Shops In The Hudson Valley

We've got 5 great sub shops in the Hudson Valley to check out.

There are a couple of National Days that celebrate the Hoagie. According to National Day Calendar, National Hoagie Day takes place in May each year and it celebrates a hero of a sandwich, the sub or grinder. The cold or hot sandwich is served on a long Italian roll or French bread lengthwise, filled with meats, cheeses, vegetables, and condiments. One may observe National Hoagie Day by visiting your favorite sub shop and using #NationalHoagieDay to post on social media. Another National Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day is celebrated each year in September.

When you think of popular sub shops, many think of the chains like Subway and Jersey Mike's. Jeresy Mike's has numerous locations that keep popping up throughout the Hudson Valley area.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best subs, and have compiled a list of 5 great spots.

5 Great Sub Shops in the Hudson Valley

Steve's Pizza and Deli

Steve's Pizza and Deli in Kingston is a popular shop for pizza along with hot and cold subs, and Hudson Valley folks rave about how big their subs are. One reviewer said "Wow! Their sandwiches are unreal. Reminds me of NYC back in the day."

616 NY-28, Kingston, NY 12401

Roma Deli

Roma Deli in Wappingers Falls established in 1987, Roma Deli is a family-owned and operated deli offering breakfast, lunch, and catering offerings with sandwiches, Italian specialties, and desserts.

237 Myers Corners Rd

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's is a popular chain restaurant known for its great subs, with ten Hudson Valley locations. I had been going to Jersey Mike's in Fishkill for a few years and always loved the Roast Beef and Provolone, #6 on their menu. Find out where the nearest Jersey Mike's is to you:

584 U.S. 9 in Fishkill, NY 12524

1576 US-9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

2627 South Rd Suite #20 in Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

34 Winslow Gate Rd Space D4, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1223 NY 300 Suite 203 in Newburgh, NY 12550

444 NY-211 E Suite #6, Middletown, NY 10940

498 Red Apple Ct Unit FC-8 in Central Valley, NY 10917

Lower Hudson Valley Jersey Mike's

191 W Rte 59 in Nanuet, NY 10954

218 NY-59 in Suffern, NY 10901

22 Holt Dr, Stony Point, NY 10980

The Salt Point Market & Cafe

Salt Point Market & Cafe in Salt Point is always getting rave reviews for its sub sandwiches. Their sandwiches are said to be so good, and HUGE. And from the looks of the cover photo for this article, it appears they definitely don't skimp out on the meats!

2517 US-44

Salt Point, NY 12578

Rossi's & Son's Rosticceria

Not much of a surprise here, Rossi's in Poughkeepsie has been the overall favorite for Hudson Valley residents for many years and was voted Best Sandwich Shop in New York State by Buzzfeed in 2019. Established in 1979, Rossi's offers "Sunday Dinner All Week Long", serving lunch and dinner, offering catering, Italian Imports, pasta, homemade meals and sauces, authentic meats and cheeses, and much more. Subs from Rossi's are so good, they have two locations!

45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

27 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best sub, the most popular answer overwhelmingly was Rossi's in Poughkeepsie. Rossi's Deli is not only known as one of the best sandwich shops in the Hudson Valley but in the entire state of New York!

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy a sub sandwich, wherever you end up.