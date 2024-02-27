Battle of the Best 2024: Best Burger in the Hudson Valley

Each year, Boris and Robyn poll the Hudson Valley to hunt down the absolute best of the best when it comes to the food scene. Man, did Hudson Valley residents deliver this year!

We asked you to vote on 10 different categories including Best Hot Dog, Best Pizza, and Best Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley. After gathering thousands of votes and tallying up your responses, we can finally crown the winner of the Bris and Robyn Show's 2024 Battle of the Best Winner for Best Burger in the Hudson Valley!

Get our free mobile app

Drumroll, please...

Best Burger in the Hudson Valley

We're pleased to announce that Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis has been voted as having the Best Burger in the Hudson Valley! Ben's Fresh scored 71% of votes this year in the 2024 Battle of the Best.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, you can visit Ben's Fresh at 33 E Main St, Port Jervis, NY 12771.