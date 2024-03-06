Hudson Valley Bakery Closes After 60 Years: ‘We’ll Miss You All’

A local institution that's been serving up sweet treats for over six decades is gone.

Before Bob Dylan ever sang the words "The times they are a-changin'", word of a local bakery's incredible pastries was already spreading across the Hudson Valley. Now, the times truly have changed forever as that bakery has decided to close its doors after 60 years of business.

With so many generations of people who have celebrated birthdays, weddings and milestone celebrations with cakes from the legendary bakery, it's hard to calculate just how many people's lives it's been a part of in the Hudson Valley.

Kingston, New York Bakery Closes After 60 Years

On Monday afternoon, calls to the Cake Box Bakery in Kingston were met with a somber message announcing the business' closing.

Hello, you've reached the cake box bakery. As of March 3 at 1pm we are closing the business due to the owner's retirement. I thank all of you for your patronage over the years and we'll miss you all, thank you.

This is the end of a 60-year run for the Cake Box Bakery. After operating out of a small shop on Route 28 for 30 years, the bakery was purchased by Walter Swarthout. The Culinary Institute of America graduate took the business to new heights, eventually outgrowing the small shop. When Swarthout saw that an art deco building from the 1920s was for sale, he moved the Cake Box to its current location on Fair Street in Kingston.

Uptown Kingston Landmark For Sale

Originally an automotive business in the 1920s, the Cake Box building has seen several owners over the past 100 years. Now, this local landmark is up for sale. The 1,700-square-foot building, bakery equipment and business went on sale in January for $595,000.

