This Breakfast Item Is Worth Your Trip To Cape May, New Jersey

Our favorite Cape May, New Jersey getaways are all of the Curtis Bashaw’s Cape Resorts properties.

I Recommend That You Try This Great Breakfast Item

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

This is the Congress Hall signature Eggs Benedict. It’s perfect every time.

It consists of fresh, farm-to-table ingredients from their own Beach Plum Farm.

The eggs just can’t be fresher. Same for the ham. The Hollandaise Sauce is wonderful. I’ve had this delicious meal served on both English Muffins and their homemade cheddar biscuits. Both versions are fantastic.

It comes with a generous amount of home fried potatoes.

Beach Plum Farm Description

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

There are now cottages at Beach Plum Farm for a great overnight stay right on property.

Congress Hall Photo Gallery

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Great Meals In Atlantic & Cape May Counties

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley