A Wildwood man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Charges Filed

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 27-year-old Jose Lopez-Ortiz is facing the following charges:

First-degree aggravated sexual assault

Second-degree sexual assault

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

On January 12th, a joint investigation was started by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Wildwood Police Department regarding a sexual assault of a juvenile.

The next day, Lopez-Ortiz was taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending court proceedings.

Potential Prison Time

Those convicted of an aggravated sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13 potentially face 25 years to life in prison.

Investigation Continues

Authorities say this is an on-going investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.