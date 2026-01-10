Police Investigate After 2 Found Dead in Wildwood Crest, NJ
Officials in Cape May County are investigating the circumstances behind a man and a woman who were found dead on Wednesday.
Two Found Dead on East Atlanta Avenue
In a brief statement, authorities said officers from the Wildwood Crest Police Department were called to the 300 block of East Atlanta Avenue, where they discovered a deceased man and a deceased woman.
Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Wildwood Crest Police Department immediately initiated a joint investigation, which included witness interviews, the collection and analysis of forensic evidence, and the execution of court-authorized search warrants.
Officials say their work has determined that there is no threat to the public.
Investigation Remains Active and Ongoing
The identities of the deceased are not being released as the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, continues. Additional information will be released "at the appropriate time and upon the conclusion of the initial investigation," per the prosecutor's office.
Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .