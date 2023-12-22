Elderly Woman Injured in Partial Home Collapse in Waterford Twp., NJ
Officials in Camden County say an elderly woman was injured Monday morning when a portion of her home collapsed.
According to the Waterford Township Police Department, the incident happened just after 7:00 on the 300 block of Raritan Avenue.
Officers arrived to find the woman who was trapped in her basement beneath a large portion of a cinderblock wall and metal shelving.
Firefighters worked to stabilize the structure to prevent further collapse and then authorities removed debris to free her.
Police did not say if Monday morning's heavy rain contributed to the cave-in.
The unidentified victim was evaluated at the scene by a local EMS crew. No further information about her condition was made available by police.
A Look Inside and Around a NJ Sears Store That Closed in 2018
Sears at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing closed in November 2018. Here's what it looks like today.
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman