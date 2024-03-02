A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck by driver who police say was under the influence of alcohol.

The accident happened just before 7:30 in the area of North Main Road and East Landis Avenue.

According to the Vineland Police Department, 40-year-old Richard Earl III of Vineland was driving a Ford transit van northbound on North Main Road when a pedestrian, 51-year-old Gurmeet Singh of Vineland, crossed the road into Earl's lane of travel.

Singh sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

Pedestrian struck near North Main Road and East Landis Avenue in Vineland NJ Pedestrian struck near North Main Road and East Landis Avenue in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Police say Earl was "impaired under the influence of alcohol and was charged accordingly" with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of open alcoholic containers in a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle while unlicensed.

Ofc. Christian Morales with the Vineland Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call police at (856) 691-4111.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.