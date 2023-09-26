A Vineland man is facing charges, including DWI, after an accident involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The Vineland Police Department says the two-vehicle crash happened at West Elmer Road and Southwest Blvd. around 4:40.

25-year-old Parth Shah of Vineland has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, following too closely, and being an uninsured motorist.

Authorities did not indicate whether or not any students were on board the bus at the time of the incident but they say there were no injuries reported.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.