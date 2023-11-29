New Jersey ranks very low in overall freedom

Earlier this month the Cato Institute released the latest edition of Freedom in the 50 States, which ranks the American states based on how their public policies affect individual freedoms in the economic, social, and personal spheres. Well, the good news is at least we're not dead last. That honor or should I say, dishonor went to our neighbor to the north, New York State. The usual suspects like California and Hawaii came next.

New Jersey ranked 47th in overall freedom. The overall freedom ranking is a combination of personal and economic freedoms. It's based on more than 230 state and local public policies. We all know that property taxes are way too high, but our income tax is not a bargain either. To determine the rankings, authors William Ruger and Jason Sorens examine state and local government intervention across a range of policy categories—from taxation to debt, eminent domain laws to occupational licensing, and drug policy to educational choice.

The authors’ policy recommendations for the state are:

Fiscal: Cut spending on the “miscellaneous” category and income and property taxes. Regulatory: End rent control, especially given its unintended consequences on housing quality and quantity. Personal: Fully free wine sales from the currently arcane regulatory system.

It doesn't look like anything will change significantly in our state politically. People either just put up with it because of family ties and it's a great place to live. But many have chosen to flee. If you don't mind cold weather, New Hampshire is ranked #1 in freedom. Florida was second and other warm-weather states like Georgia and Tennessee ranked in the top ten as well. Pick your "free state" or hunker down here in Jersey, cause it aint gonna get better any time soon.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

