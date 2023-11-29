Folks rave about Mediterranean restaurant chain expanding in NJ

Once upon a time there was a fine dining restaurant named Naya Mezze & Grill.

A fast casual concept of that original restaurant is known simply as NAYA. It’s been called best-in-class.

It’s been called delicious, healthy, and has left fans coming back for more.

They started years ago in New York City serving Mediterranean/Middle Eastern food. According to their website, “We aim to become the go-to name for authentic and healthy Middle Eastern cuisine, served on the go.”

They’ve taken older generations’ Middle Eastern and Mediterranean recipes and refined them. They say they use only the freshest ingredients from trusted farmers and suppliers.

Since opening in 2008 they have over a dozen locations in New York City as well as one in Philadelphia and another in Darien, Connecticut.

Then there’s the busy year they are having in New Jersey.

Earlier this year they made their Jersey debut with the opening of a NAYA in Paramus. Just over two weeks ago they opened their second Garden State location at 330 Market Street in Montvale.

That new location is open daily from 11:00 am. to 8:00 pm. So you have plenty of opportunity to discover what people are raving about.

There’s even a third New Jersey location set to open in Jersey City but no word yet on a hard target date.

I’m looking at their menu and for an appetizer their rekakat looks amazing. That’s three Mediterranean cheeses blended and wrapped in a phyllo and deep fried.

Next I can’t decide between the beef shawarma or the chicken shish taouk. You can get wraps, bowls, salads. I want to try labne which is Lebanese cream cheese. Perhaps baklava for dessert.

They even do catering.

Not only is their food said to be delicious, research long shows a Mediterranean diet is among the healthiest you can eat not only for cardiovascular health but for weight loss as well.

The chain’s full name is NAYA Middle Eastern Counter & Grill.

But when you become a BFF with this place like others who’ve tried it have you’ll just be calling it NAYA too.

