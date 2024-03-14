A shooting this past weekend in Cumberland County left one man dead while authorities continue to search for the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.

Fatal Shooting at Apartment Complex in Vineland, NJ

The incident happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning, March 9th, at the Asselta Acres Apartments on Axtell Avenue in Vineland.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says when they arrived, officers with the Vineland Police Department located a victim, 35-year-old Dashon Lee in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he was pronounced dead.

Fatal shooting at Asselta Acres Apartments in Vineland NJ

Suspect Identified

Officials say 31-year-old Angel A. Aguero of West Chestnut Avenue in Vineland has been identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Angel A. Aguero of West Chestnut Avenue in Vineland NJ has been charged with murder

Aguero has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

Armed and Dangerous

Aguero is still at large and authorities, including the U.S. Marshals Service, are searching for him.

Prosecutors say he should be considered armed and dangerous and, if spotted, do not approach him.

U.S. Marshals Searching For Angel A. Aguero of Vineland, NJ

Anyone having information about Aguero's whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals' tip line at (877) WANTED-2.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

