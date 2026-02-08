Clout & Seniority Matters — Big Money Delivered For Southern NJ

Make no mistake about it. Relationship building really matters. No member of Congress has forged a more effective partnership with President Trump than New Jersey United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew Delivers $ 48 Million Dollars For Southern New Jersey

I am proud to keep bringing historic funding back to South Jersey to make our communities better and stronger. We are fixing infrastructure that has been neglected for too long and making sure we are preparing people for the next generation of jobs, particularly in healthcare and aviation. The FAA Tech Center especially is a major driver of jobs and innovation here in South Jersey, as well as a key part of our national aviation system, which is why I have made it a priority to keep it strong and competitive. When we invest the right way, we keep New Jersey at the forefront of what matters, said Van Drew.

Here Are The Projects That Will Be Receiving Millions Of Dollars

FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center will receive $ 43 million dollars for improvements, including upgrades to electrical systems and resiliency projects.

Atlantic Cape Community College Capital Fund will receive $ 3 million dollars. This will fund a dental hygiene school and expand access to healthcare education and other local career opportunities.

Aviation Maintenance Training Academy will receive $ 1 million dollars to establish an Aviation Maintenance Training Academy at the Atlantic City International Airport.

Emergency Shelter Water Supply for the City of Vineland will receive $ 1,624 million dollars. It will fund the design and construction of additional sewer and water investment. Thus will directly support a FEMA-designated emergency shelter at St. Augustine's in Richland.

There Is A Very Important Mid-Term National Election This Year

Make no mistake about it, Van Drew’s overall, undeniable clout and seniority really matters for Southern New Jersey and America.

