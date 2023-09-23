Tropical Storm Ophelia Batters Beaches in Ocean City, NJ

Tropical Storm Ophelia Batters Beaches in Ocean City, NJ

Chris Coleman

For the second time in about a week, Mother Nature unleashed her fury on the beaches of Ocean City.

Get our free mobile app

Just last week, Hurricane Lee passed several hundred miles offshore, however, waves of six to ten feet tore-up the sand in America's Greatest Family Resort.

While perfect for surfers, lots of sand washed away.

  • Looking south in Ocean City as Hurricane Lee passed
Chris Coleman
loading...
  • Surfer catches a huge wave from Hurricane Lee in Ocean City
Chris Coleman
loading...

Today was a completely different story.

While Lee didn't impact the weather at the Jersey Shore, Tropical Storm Ophelia certainly did.

Wind gusts of 50 to over 60 MPH smacked the shore towns, rising water flooded streets, and the angry ocean kept surfers and just about everyone else far away.

Here's what Ocean City looked like around high tide Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Ophelia's Impacts in Ocean City

Hurricane Lee Brings Huge Waves to Ocean City

Filed Under: Cape May County, Ocean City, Cape May County NJ News, Ocean City NJ News
Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM