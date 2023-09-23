For the second time in about a week, Mother Nature unleashed her fury on the beaches of Ocean City.

Get our free mobile app

Just last week, Hurricane Lee passed several hundred miles offshore, however, waves of six to ten feet tore-up the sand in America's Greatest Family Resort.

While perfect for surfers, lots of sand washed away.

Looking south in Ocean City as Hurricane Lee passed

Chris Coleman Chris Coleman loading...

Surfer catches a huge wave from Hurricane Lee in Ocean City

Chris Coleman Chris Coleman loading...

Today was a completely different story.

While Lee didn't impact the weather at the Jersey Shore, Tropical Storm Ophelia certainly did.

Wind gusts of 50 to over 60 MPH smacked the shore towns, rising water flooded streets, and the angry ocean kept surfers and just about everyone else far away.

Here's what Ocean City looked like around high tide Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Ophelia's Impacts in Ocean City