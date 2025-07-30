The top 25 best places to live in New Jersey for 2025

Which NJ towns offer high quality of life, schools, and safety?

What does it cost to live in New Jersey’s most desirable neighborhoods?

Working Hard in NJ? Take a Moment to Dream

As you're working 60 hours per week to make ends meet here in New Jersey, clear your mind and imagine this for just a second...

You're driving home from work and as you get close to your driveway, the gates swing open, you head up the long driveway, and stop in front of your multi-million-dollar home.

It's fun to dream, isn't it?

READ MORE: Locals Pick 8 New Jersey Cities on the Brink of Major Economic and Social Growth

Can That Dream Become Reality?

But where do those dreams turn into reality in New Jersey?

We recently turned to our friends at Niche and Stacker, which recently compiled some data to determine the 25 best places to live in the Garden State.

Their rankings took all kinds of things into consideration, including the quality of schools, median home value/median rent, and more.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Why Thousands are Leaving Florida and the Carolinas for New Jersey

NJ Real Estate Reality Check

But before we dive in, know this: living in a "best place" certainly comes with a big price tag. Best to assume you'll be spending at least a million dollars to get into these neighborhoods.

Sure, money can't buy happiness but a lot of money can at least buy a little.

Grab a large glass of wine and a mortgage calculator and picture yourself living in one of the 25 best places in all of New Jersey.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list. Gallery Credit: Stacker