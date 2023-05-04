A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to two decades in state prison for fatally shooting a man in Pleasantville back in 2020.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Teddy Smith was sentenced to 20 years after previously pleading guilty to an aggravated manslaughter charge.

He will be required to serve at least 17 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on the evening of May 1, 2020, police responded to the 100 block of North First Street in Pleasantville in reference to a shooting.

An investigation determined that the victim, 25-year-old Nathan Adcock, had been shot and was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare.

Through surveillance and witnesses, Smith, then 39, was determined to be the shooter. The investigation took several months, and Smith was charged with homicide in November 2020 and later extradited from Pennsylvania to New Jersey.

The case was jointly investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

