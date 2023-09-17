A student is facing charges following a bomb threat at a middle school in Camden County.

The incident unfolded just before 9:00 Tuesday morning at the Ann Mullen Middle School in Gloucester Township.

A school resource officer was advised by officials at the school that a note was found in a bathroom that said there was a bomb in the building.

As a result, the school was evacuated and pre-school students were temporarily transferred to Timber Creek High School as per emergency plans.

Additional Gloucester Township police officers responded and they were assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department and Cherry Hill Police Department explosive detection K9s.

Ann Mullen Middle School in Gloucester Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Ann Mullen Middle School in Gloucester Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

No devices were found during the search and students returned to the building shortly thereafter.

Following an investigation, an unidentified student was charged with second-degree false public alarm.

Police say no one was injured, however, one juvenile suffered a minor medical emergency during the evacuation. The juvenile was treated at the scene by EMS and released to the parents.

