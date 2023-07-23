Food experts say this is New Jersey’s ultimate and tastiest food fact

There are so many great things about New Jersey food that dubbing a top food fact would be a challenge, but a major foodie website have pinpointed their choice.

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash loading...

There are a lot of food facts that come to mind, so we're going to list some other ones as soon as we reveal the experts at Lovefood's choice for the top Garden State food tidbit.

We think their choice is a really good one because the focus of it is such a part of New Jersey life.

We all truly love our favorite diners and choosing that the Garden State's top food tidbit is that we are the diner capital of the world makes perfect sense.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

Even though we like the choice, there are definitely other great New Jersey food tidbits we want to show some love to as well.

Salt Water Taffy. It may not be the most nutritious or the best for your teeth, but it is delicious, it screams summer at the Jersey Shore, and it was invented here.

New Jersey Pizza. Some of the greatest foodie experts on the planet put our New Jersey pizza right up there with the best in the world, even New York, and we wholeheartedly agree.

Pork Roll/Taylor Ham. It doesn't matter what you call it's delicious and it's a signature New Jersey. And might we add it may be the best breakfast meat since bacon.

New Jersey Bagels. They say it's all about the water. I am neither a scientist nor a chef, so I'll take their word for it.

