A North Jersey man has been sentenced for distributing child porn online back in 2020.

29-year-old Marcevan Manasse of Somerville, Somerset County, previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. On Monday, he was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, behind bars.

Federal authorities say from September through November, 2020, Manasse "distributed material containing images and video files of child sexual abuse, via a publicly available online peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing network of linked computers."

Law enforcement conducted an undercover online session to access the P2P program and to download five video files and eleven images containing child pornography from an IP address assigned to an internet service provider account associated with Manasse’s residence.

Those files "included multiple visual depictions of pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adults."

Once released from prison Manasse will be under supervised release for five years.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for their work in this case.