Thanks to concerned citizens, a wanted man from New York was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's purse in Atlantic City Thursday night.

Just after 10:00, the Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was stopped by a citizen in the first block of North Arkansas Avenue who observed a woman have her purse stolen.

Ofc. Francis Malloy saw the suspect, 27-year-old Jose Hernandez of Bronx, NY, fleeing the area and provided detailed information to responding officers.

When Ofc. Kyle Bender arrived in the area, he was stopped by the victim and another citizen who pointed out Hernandez as he continued to flee.

Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Officer Bender was able to quickly catch up to Hernandez and take him into custody without incident. Hernandez was in possession of the victim’s belongings and was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

The ACPD says officers learned that Hernandez approached the victim attempting to sell her a cigarette before stealing her purse and running away.

Hernandez was charged with theft and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.