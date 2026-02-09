Prosecutor Files Unwise — Bizarre Lawsuit Versus Atlantic County, NJ

After making many good ones over the past few years … The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor, Will Reynolds keeps making bad decisions as of late.

Now, Reynolds has filed a lawsuit versus Dennis Levinson and The County of Atlantic. However, what he is really doing is suing you … because you will be paying both sides of the tab for this unwise — bizarre litigation.

We Have Covered All Of The Recent Reynolds Choices As Follows:

The Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small criminal trial and aftermath.

La’Quetta Small, Superintendent of Public Schools for Atlantic City.

Constance Days-Chapman, Principal of Atlantic City High School.

The nasty, public feud with Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.

Taking on The Reverend — Atlantic County Commissioner Collins Days for no good reason.

The completely unnecessary confrontation with the Atlantic City Chapter of The NAACP.

Lawsuit versus Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the taxpayers of Atlantic County.

Bringing Joe Jacobs, his son Harris Jacobs and Frank “The Fish” Barbera into his court documents in the lawsuit versus Levinson and the County of Atlantic.

We Have Also Given Credit, Where Credit Is Due

Will Reynolds and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office have done a great job over the past several years under Reynolds leadership.

The focus has been getting guns, drugs and bad guys off of the streets of Atlantic City and Atlantic County … and, holding those who have been exploiting and abusing children to account.

The Reynolds Lawsuit Versus Levinson & Atlantic County Government

Should be looked upon as a lawsuit against the taxpayers of Atlantic County, because you are paying the whole tab for this stupidness.

Here is The 16 Page Reynolds Verified Complaint & Order To Show Cause Documents:

Reynolds Has Filed Hundreds Of Court Documents Versus Levinson & Atlantic County

We have reviewed them all. It’s just too voluminous to publish all of them here.

Atlantic County Commissioners

Voted late last week 9-0 to publicly issue their vote of confidence behind the Atlantic County legal counsel.

We Will Continue To Track …

How much Will Reynolds’ frivolous litigation will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic County.

We are also efforting to find out how much the Marty Small, La’Quetta Small and Constance Days-Chapman criminal cases cost the taxpayers of Atlantic County.

The Players

