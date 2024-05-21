Prosecutor Called Racist by Atlantic City NAACP: Wins NAACP Award

On April 9, 2024, the president of the Atlantic City Chapter of the NAACP, Kaleem Shabazz basically called Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds a racist.

It was an outrageous, specious allegation.

Shabazz stated publicly at a Marty and La’Quetta Small support rally that the criminal charges against Marty and La’Quetta were racially and politically based.

The following people supported Marty and La’Quetta Small and were listed on a publicly distributed flyer as follows:

The flyer included a long list of prominent figures who were attended as follows:

Rev. Steffie Bartley, National Action Network,

Regional Director.

Leroy Jones, State Chairman, New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

Kaleem Shabazz, NAACP of Atlantic City, President.

Pastor Amir Khan, Nehemiah Group.

Imam Amin Muhammad, Masjid Muhammad,

Atlantic City.

Bishop R. Fulton Hargrove, II, Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and Vicinity.

Pastor Jerry Smith, Transcend Worship Center.

Rev. Derrick L. Green, Interfaith Action Movement.

On May 17, 2024, the same Atlantic City Chapter of the NAACP has presented the same Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds with the Government Service Award at the Law Enforcement Interfaith Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Here is the award received by Reynolds:

Upon receiving the award, Prosecutor Reynolds stated:

"I gratefully accept this award on behalf of the men and women of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The credit belongs to our team of dedicated professionals for their commitment to our mission to provide professional leadership and guidance through the coordination of law enforcement resources to safeguard and protect the citizens by the detection, arrest, prosecution, and conviction of criminal offenders,” said Reynolds.

Further Reynolds said:

“Likewise, it has been a priority from day one of our administration through community outreach to build partnerships, give mutual respect, open lines of communication and proceed with radical transparency to further build public trust. Trust is fundamental for the effectiveness of law enforcement in making a positive impact day in and day out for the community that we serve,” said Reynolds.

MARTY SMALL has been charged by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

LA'QUETTA SMALL has been charged by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has criminally charged Constance Days-Chapman, Atlantic City High School Principal with:

second-degree Official Misconduct.

third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Another.

fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice.

disorderly persons Failure to Report Child Abuse.

Only in Atlantic City, will they call you a racist one day … and, 5 weeks later present you with an award from the Atlantic City NAACP.

This actually happened to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

