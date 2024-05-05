Progress: Locked Windows Opened At Atlantic City, NJ Condominiums

We have been covering the various developments at the Ocean Club Condominiums in Atlantic City, New Jersey for more than two years.

From: balconies that couldn’t be used … to: the parking garage inspection.

As of late, concerns have been raised some of the balconies are still unusable and that the windows had been locked.

Heres a look at the window locks:

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

we can report some good news since our last report … the windows are able to once again be opened and closed.

A resident of the Ocean Club Condominiums wrote us:

They have unlocked our windows. I did call the state and it turns out what they were doing was illegal. As per that statute. Thank you for your help and thank you for shedding light on this for the public, wrote the resident.

In fairness, you can’t be too careful these days. A lot of this safety focus followed a tragic incident that occurred on June 24, 2021, at approximately 1:22 a.m., ET., when Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida collapsed.

It forced all condominiums to look at their own potential vulnerabilities.

The Ocean Club Condominiums promptly looked at the balconies and parking garage.

Some residents have expressed their displeasure that some of the balconies are still not fixed.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley