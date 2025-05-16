President Trump Makes Endorsement For Governor of New Jersey

The man who wrote “The Art of The Deal” … Just closed the deal in New Jersey.

President Donald Trump has quietly hovered over the Republican race for Governor of New Jersey.

President Trump is a winner … and, he just enthusiastically endorsed Jack Ciattarelli for Governor of New Jersey.

President Trump made the announcement from his TruthSocial page.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ENDORSEMENT ENDS THE RACE ON THE REPUBLICAN SIDE

President Trump wrote the following unconditional endorsement … I am sharing the President’s statement in its entirety:

Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY! Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!). He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda. Jack will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Restore our Economic Power, Help Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Setting!) Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Protect our Great Military/Vets, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW (CHEAP!), and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, which has not been attacked, amended, or changed while I was President. Also, Jack is the Republican Candidate who is best positioned to STAND TALL against the Radical Left Democrats and, most importantly, ensure a Big Victory in this Very Important Gubernatorial Election, an Election that is being closely watched by the entire World because, we are ending WOKE, and all of the other NONSENSE that goes along with it, AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT COME BACK! Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!

CIATTARELLI RESPONDED AS FOLLOWS:

Truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump's very strong endorsement today. It's time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again. When I'm Governor, we will, wrote Ciattarelli.

PRESIDENT TRUMP & CIATTARELLI PREVIOUSLY MET

The two met several weeks ago at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. Elon Musk also attended their meeting.

The meeting went very well.

CIATTARELLI WAS ALREADY POISED FOR VICTORY

Now, the race is over on the Republican side. President Trump just closed the deal with one social media post.

In light of President Trump’s unconditional endorsement … The other Republican candidates should lineup behind Ciattarelli immediately.

