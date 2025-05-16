No this is not a leftover April Fool’s Day joke from my weekend show.

PETA, the animal activist organization, is pushing to change the name of Egg Harbor Township here in New Jersey.

I have had rescue dogs and I enjoy and care for animals, so, when I tell you that I am perplexed and personally think that PETA here in New Jersey will lose some credibility with this hilarious and outrageous request of a township that was established in 1693 and incorporated in 1798, you must scratch your head and say “that ain’t right.”

Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA, sent a letter to Laura Pfrommer, mayor of Egg Harbor Township. It asked officials to change the name of Egg Harbor Township to "Just Egg Harbor Township." In her letter,r Newkirk suggested that the change would promote vegan egg alternative Just Eggs.

I could have a little more compassion for the PETA cause if Egg Harbor Township were Chicken Harbor Township. But it is Egg Harbor. Eggs?

Scrambled Eggs, JUST eggs

I thought PETA’s request seemed to have an undercurrent of a Just Eggs sponsorship, and it turns out Just Eggs is a program participant of PETA and PETA was willing to donate 500 cases of Just Eggs to the charity organization of the township’s choice if they changed the name of the municipality.

That is genuinely nice of them.

Here at New Jersey 101.5, our highly investigative journalists went out to gather comments from chickens regarding this request. Not one chicken wanted to be interviewed. When asked if the chickens planned to picket Egg Harbor Township municipal offices, the chickens said "no comment."

Chicken, Text Bubble, No Comment

With the price of eggs triple what they were in 2022, you would think that Egg Harbor Township would attract upper-income families to the current 47,000+ people living in the township. Eggs are now a status symbol.

The unofficial word is that Ramtown, New Jersey, is next! I can feel the rams here in New Jersey getting ready. PETA may change the name of Ramtown to Ramtrucktown as homage to the Chevy Ram, but then again, the ram in Ram truck is a ram. I am so confused.

Ram Truck Logo, Ram

I must believe that people in Buffalo, New York, Deer River, Minnesota, and other animal-named towns are shaking in their boots. PETA is coming for you!