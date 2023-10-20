Authorities say a man from Bayonne has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Absecon last month.

The Absecon Police Department says 37-year-old Thomas J. Ingram was apprehended on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of the First National Bank of Absecon on Friday, September 15th.

At the time of that robbery, authorities believed the same person robbed the Parke Bank branch on Tilton Road in Northfield the day before.

No mention of that robbery or Ingham's possible connection to it was mentioned in a press release, although Absecon Police thanked the Northfield Police Department for their assistance.

The FBI had been offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this investigation.

Officials had been looking for man around 5’ 7” to 5’ 10” tall with a medium build who had been wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a camouflaged baseball cap during the robbery.

Ingram is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

