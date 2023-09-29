Not that long ago, you would go to Sears to buy just about everything you could possibly need.

Kitchen appliances, a new TV, school clothes, furniture, jewelry, a new computer for the family -- you name it, Sears had it all. You could even get your taxes done there, family photos taken, and your eyes checked.

And Sears stores were everywhere. Practically every mall in New Jersey had Sears as an anchor store.

Sadly, that is a completely different story today.

Former Sears Roebuck and Co. store in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

At its peak, there were thousands of Sears stores across the country. Now there are a grand total of 11. 10 are in the continental United States and one is in Puerto Rico.

One of those remaining Sears stores happens to be in Jersey City, by the way.

Sears in Jersey City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Back in the middle of 2018, Sears announced it would be closing four dozen unprofitable stores across the country, one of which was at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

Sears has been at the Hamilton Mall since it opened back in 1987. Prior to that, the store was located at the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, which was called Searstown prior to a name change.

In November 2018, the Hamilton Mall Sears closed for good and that store has sat vacant since.

Here we are five years later and I believe Sears still owns that nearly 210,000-square-foot space. What it intends to do with it, if anything, is anyone's guess. If it's for sale or lease, I can't find any information about it online.

So what does it look like inside?

Before we take a look, a couple of notes. First, this property is NOT abandoned. DO NOT BREAK IN -- YOU WILL BE ARRESTED. If you think you're going to be the next great urban explorer on YouTube, don't even think about it. As the mall entrances to this store are walled-off, all of these pictures were taken from the outside looking in from the sidewalk or parking lot.

A Look Inside and Around a NJ Sears Store That Closed in 2018 Sears at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing closed in November 2018. Here's what it looks like today.