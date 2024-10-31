Philadelphia Television Giants That you Know & Love

Those who grew-up in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley areas are so fortunate.

This meant that your childhood was filled with incredible television personalities that were a major influence in your formative years.

Here is just a small sampling of Philadelphia area personalities who went on to have great national success.

GENE LONDON:

Gene London is my of my childhood heroes. Saturday mornings, watching “Cartoon Corners General Store” was such a big part of my childhood.

It was surreal actually meeting Gene during adulthood and becoming friends.

Gene London was kind and he starred-in and produced such a wholesome children’s television program.

Here we are spending quality time in Atlantic City, New Jersey not long before he passed away suddenly.

Harry Hurley photo.

CHUCK BARRIS:

Chuck Barris grew to great national heights after creating The Newlywed Game, The Dating Game and The Gong Show.

Barris also wrote the song "Palisades Park", which was recorded by Freddy Cannon and by The Ramones.

Barris authored an autobiography titled Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. This was made into the film of the same title starring Sam Rockwell, with George Clooney serving as the major motion picture director.

BILL BOGGS:

Bill was born in Philadelphia and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a BA. and He earned his master's degree from the Annenberg School for Communication at The University of Pennsylvania.

We have gotten to know Bill over the years and interviewed him in 2020 and 2023 during his launch of his The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog series.

Bill has done great work in the Philadelphia area and nationally during his successful career.

MORT CRIM:

Mort grew from the Philadelphia ranks to network television prominence.

He served as a news anchor at Philadelphia’s KYW Televison.

Before earning national standing, Crim became famous in Philadelphia, Louisville and Chicago.

Crim worked on numerous important national television assignments for ABC News.

Crim also did extensive syndicated editorial and news work.

IRV HOMER:

Irv Homer became famous and successful in both radio and television.

Many morning radio shows are called by the host last name followed by “in the Morning.” Irv is the first that I know did this with “Homer in the Morning.”

Homer gusted his morning talk show on WWDB-FM in Philadelphia, all about current affairs from 1975 until 2000,

He’s was rated # 1 for most of those years.

Homer also regularly speared in WPVI television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BILL “WEE WILLIE” WEBBER

“Wee Willie” Webber was a big part of the Philadelphia television scene for more than 50 years.

It is rare and extraordinary for someone to have a career of more than 50 years. Longevity such as this will become more and more scarce in the future.

We could go on and on … with Pixanne, Sally Starr, Captain Noah, Chief Halftown and many other Philadelphia area television giants.

I hope that you enjoyed our special walk down memory lane.

SOURCES: Our interviews and Wikipedia.

