Three very popular attractions in and around the city of Philadelphia have been named some of the most overrated or overpriced places to visit on the entire planet.

And there's a good chance that you've been to all three.

Editors at USA Today recently put together a list of the top 100 biggest tourist traps worldwide.

Methodology

As for how they determined their rankings,

We analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in the world, spanning 65 countries in six continents. For each attraction, we asked a simple question: How frequently do the reviews mention the terms 'tourist trap,' 'overrated' or 'expensive'?

With that said, let's dive in.

The Top 5

Four Corners Monument where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah all meet Massachusetts: Salem Witch Museum California: Calico Ghost Town South Dakota: Crazy Horse Memorial New Mexico: International UFO Museum and Research Center

International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell NM - Photo: Google Maps International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell NM - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And other places like Times Square and Graceland made the cut, too. But closer to home...

Don't Touch the Flowers

Ranking 79th in the world in terms of overpriced attractions: Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square PA - Photo: Google Maps Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

It is one of the premier horticultural display gardens in the United States and is open to visitors year-round to enjoy native and exotic plants and horticulture (both indoor and outdoor), events and performances, seasonal and themed attractions, as well as educational lectures, courses, and workshops.

And while the flowers are pretty, lots of people think it's not worth the money that you pay for a ticket to get in.

Poor Ben Franklin

Ranking as the 58th most overpriced attraction on earth is the Franklin Institute.

Franklin Institute in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps Franklin Institute in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Founded in 1824, the Franklin Institute is one of the oldest centers of science education and development in the United States.

The beloved museum that practically every single kid around here visited as part of a school trip at some point in their academic career is, apparently, not worth the price of admission... even if you got to walk through a giant human heart.

Overpriced or not, we love it.

Liberty is Overrated

Switching lists, we now turn to the most overrated attractions on the planet.

Coming in at #48 is the Liberty Bell just off of 5th & Market in Philadelphia.

Liberty Bell in Philadelphia PA - Photo: TSM Illustration Liberty Bell in Philadelphia PA - Photo: TSM Illustration loading...

Much like the Franklin Institute, just about every kid around here has visited Independence Mall on a school field trip, and -- to this day -- I still remember touching the Liberty Bell when I was younger (back when you were freely allowed to).

Others on the List

And if you are angry that the Liberty Bell is in the top 50, it's at least in good company. The Sistine Chapel is #40 and the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta is 46th.

These 20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey Must Never Be Demolished This is us: from theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time.

Why Those Moving to NJ are in For a Very Rude Awakening New to New Jersey? Here's a crash course on what to expect in and from the great Garden State. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Overrated attractions in Philadelphia are Market Street,the Delaware River Tunnel,Art World on Center Square,the Stevens Museum of Modern Art and Technology,and Sam's House of Ideas on South Street