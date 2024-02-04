Within the past month, thirteen children went missing in the City of Philadelphia.

It's a heartbreaking statistic that repeats itself in one of America's most dangerous big cities.

Some of the children below are as young as 13 and at least one is considered by police to be endangered.

If you have seen any of the juveniles shown below, contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Ashely Batts

Ashely Batts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ashely Batts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Ashely Batts was last seen on the morning of January 3rd on the 5200 block of N. 9th St.

She is 5' 3", 135 pounds, with red braided long hair, and she was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, a gray sweater, black Ugg boots, and black jeans.

Amir Scott

Amir Scott - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Amir Scott - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Amir Scott was last seen at 10 PM on January 8th in the area of the Dunkin Donuts at Suburban Station.

He is 19 years old, 6' 5", 180 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, black hair in twisted braids, and he was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

Angel Edwards Cockrell

Angel Edwards Cockrell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Angel Edwards Cockrell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Angel Edwards Cockrell was last seen at 1 AM on January 8th on the 2900 block of N. Front Street.

She is 5' 3", 95 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and black short curly hair, and she was last seen wearing a tan winter jacket, black tights, and either black sneakers or "Sponge Bob" sandals.

Anisa Brown

Anisa Brown - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Anisa Brown - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Anisa Brown was last seen at 8 AM on January 8th on the 5500 block of Morton St.

Anisa is 14 years old, 5' 3", 250 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and medium-length black hair.

Police say she frequents the area of 15th & Allegheny and Indiana & Germantown Avenues.

Eliana Cabrera

Eliana Cabrera - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Eliana Cabrera - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Eliana Cabrera was last seen at 2:30 AM on Sunday, January 14th, on the 3300 block of Glenview Street.

She is 5' 7", 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build, and she was last seen wearing a tan shirt, and black pants.

Police believe she may be in the area of Grant Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Ija Taylor

Ija Taylor - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ija Taylor - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Ija Taylor was last seen at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 17th, on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue.

She is 5' 5", 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.

Paris Muhammad

Paris Muhammad - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Paris Muhammad - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help with locating Paris Muhammad.

Paris was last seen late at night on January 18th on the 3600 block of Wharton Street.

She is 15 years old, 5' 3", 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, black New Balance sneakers, a black leather jacket, and a tan "NCM" bag.

Saniya Brodie

Saniya Brodie - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Saniya Brodie - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Saniya Brodie has been missing since 6:00 AM on January 18th; she was last seen on the 6300 block of N Lambert St.

She is 5' 7", 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with yellow and black tights.

Kerry Crawford

Kerry Crawford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kerry Crawford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Kerry Crawford was last seen on Friday morning, January 19th, on the 3000 block of Page Street.

He is 5' 6" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and he was last seen wearing a navy jacket, a "Rick and Morty" hoodie, light blue jeans, black socks, and tan Nike sneakers.

Endangered: Destiny Rodriguez

Destiny Rodriguez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Destiny Rodriguez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Destiny Rodriguez, considered by police to be endangered, was last seen late at night on January 21st on the 1400 block of N. Marshall Street.

She is 5' 2", 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white "Tupac" shirt, white joggers, and white slippers.

SEPTA cameras captured Destiny in the area of Chelten & McMahon at 2 AM the following day.

Dijonah Purnell

Dijonah Purnell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Dijonah Purnell - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding Dijonah Purnell.

Dijonah was last seen Monday morning, January 22nd, on the 400 block of W. Raymond St.

She is 17 years old, 5' 5", 99 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing on the right side of her nose, and she wears prescription glasses.

Sirod Sisco

Sirod Sisco - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Sirod Sisco - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Sirod Sisco was last seen on the afternoon of January 25th on the 3500 block of N. 18th St.

She is 5' 6" tall, 150 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and long black hair. Sirod was last known to be in the area of 57th and Market Streets.

Saige Graham

Saige Graham - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Saige Graham - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Saige Graham was last seen on Monday evening, January 29th, around 6:00 on the 1500 block of Arch Street.

She is 5' 5" tall, 160 pounds, with black wavy hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and was last seen wearing black pants, Ugg slippers, a jacket or sweatshirt, and carrying a duffle bag.