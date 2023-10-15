A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced to a quarter of a century behind bars for killing a woman inside a motel room in Burlington County last year.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 27-year-old Alexander Rivera pleaded guilty to a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge back in July.

An investigation began on May 11th, 2022, after officers with the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive woman.

36-year-old Michelle Johnston, who had previously lived in multiple locations in Burlington and Camden Counties, was found dead in room 410.

An autopsy performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

Rivera was taken into custody at his home in November by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Bradshaw said in a statement,

This was a fierce, unprovoked attack against an unsuspecting victim. We join those who loved Michelle Johnston, including her two children, in mourning her tragic loss, and are grateful to everyone involved in this case who helped us bring justice for her death.

Rivera must serve 85 percent of his term, or just over 21 years, before becoming eligible for parole.

This case was investigated by the Major Crimes Unit with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office with help from the Maple Shade Police Department, the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit, and the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office.

