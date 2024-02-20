Philadelphia Author Writes About Atlantic City, Cape May & More

If you have not heard of author Jane Kelly, she was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and, she has vacationed at the New Jersey Shore since she was 5 years old.

Kelly has returned every year since then.

Kelly’s love of various shore communities led her to publishing a number of mystery (fiction) books about:

Atlantic City

Ventnor

Cape May City

Ocean City

Long Island

Avalon

Kelly’s book, “Missing You in Atlantic City” is the Winner of the 2015 Independent Publisher National Book Awards, Mid-Atlantic … in the category of Best Regional Fiction.

About this book:

"Jane Kelly sets her newest whodunit in the casino-hardened heart of Atlantic City, and it's as irresistible as walking the boardwalk the first warm weekend of the season. For fans like me, this is as good as getting dealt four aces. ... A winner!"

-Savannah Russe, USA Today bestselling author, "The Darkwing Chronicles"

Here are some of the books written by Kelly:

I have not read her mystery novels, but, I have read notes about her work. It looks great

I have just recently learned about Kelly’s work. I’m going to start with the Atlantic City book … than Cape Mayhem … followed by Ventnor and the others.

Up-and-down the Southern most portion of the state of New Jersey … there’s something here for everyone.

Four of Kelly’s books are a continuing series, “Meg Daniels Mystery” books.

About the author, Jane Kelly:

Jane Kelly is a Philadelphia native who started vacationing at the Jersey Shore at the age of five months. She has returned every year since. A graduate of Chestnut Hill College, she has a MS in Information Studies from Drexel University and a MPhil in Popular Literature from Trinity College, University of Dublin. After working in New York, Washington DC, Chicago, and Boston, she currently lives in the Philadelphia area.

SOURCES : Store.infotoday.com, I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ Facebook Page.

