A Paterson man faces the possibility of life in prison for gun and drug charges

A North Jersey man is potentially facing life in prison after being convicted on gun and drug charges.

37-year-old David Reams of Paterson was convicted by a federal jury on January 27th of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Police Say He Tried to Flee

Federal authorities say on May 6th, 2024, Paterson police saw Reams "conducting movements consistent with possession of a firearm." When Paterson detectives attempted to stop him, he attempted to flee. Detectives ultimately recovered a 9-millimeter pistol, loaded with an extended magazine, as well as over 450 individual doses of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Reams was previously convicted in 2017 of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. In that case, he was sentenced to 103 months, or about 8 1/2 years, in prison.

Potential Life Sentence

The felon in possession charge carries up to 15 years behind bars with a $250,000 fine. The possession with intent to distribute controlled substances charge carries a maximum penalty of two decades in prison with a $1,000,000 fine. The possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime could potentially send him to prison for the rest of his life.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 30th.

