Heartbreaking! Another old-school Wawa in New Jersey is closing

Yet another old-school Wawa in New Jersey appears to be closing its doors for good soon.

But what do we mean by "old-school Wawa?"

Those are the Wawa stores that are either still rather tiny, they're in strip malls, and/or they have yet to be converted into Super Wawas.

Those are the types of stores that you and I grew up with. Back when you ordered a hoagie by talking to the person behind the deli counter who wrote down what you wanted on a scrap of paper.

Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Google Maps

In many cases, some of these older stores haven't been remodeled in quite some time and they still feature the old block "Wawa" letters above the front door, as opposed to the newer, softer-looking, rounded letters.

And if you think Wawa parking lots these days are crazy, you should have been 'em back then.

Forget taking a road test to get your license — if you could get in and out of one of those Wawa lots that had only, like, eight parking spots, you deserved a trophy.

Old Wawa store in Egg Harbor Township NJ that closed in 2017 - Photo: Chris Coleman

In other words, these are typically the neighborhood hangouts where you've been bumping into people that you went to high school with as you grab your morning cup of coffee or afternoon plastic-wrapped soft pretzel.

A tray of Wawa coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

One of those such stores in Collings Lakes closed this past summer after an amazing 53-year run.

Change is Inevitable

Over the past several years, we've seen the super-fication of Wawas across New Jersey and beyond — those older stores being scrapped in favor of much roomier stores with gas pumps and wider aisles.

And, yes, bathrooms.

Those old stores like this one...

Former Wawa on Bristol Emilie Rd. in Levittown PA - Photo: Google Maps

Are now giant cathedrals for coffee.

Wawa on Delilah Road in Pleasantville - Photo: Google Maps

Sadly, it appears that yet another old-school Wawa in South Jersey will soon become a footnote in the convenience store history books.

Another One Bites the Dust

Our travels take us to Williamstown in Gloucester County where, according to published reports, the old Wawa at Routes 322 and 555 will soon be replaced with a giant, new store across the street.

Old Wawa in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Now, I'm old enough to remember that there used to be a small, family-owned produce stand on the corner where that Wawa is now, but regardless, that little Wawa has been there for quite some time.

The heavily wooded lot right across the street has just been bulldozed, all in the name of progress.

New Wawa to be built in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/TSM Illustration

And within the next several months, we'll say goodbye to yet another old Wawa.

However, if you don't like change, consider this...

Just a Half-mile Away

Head east on 322 for about two minutes and you can visit a terrific old Heritage's Daily Store!

Heritage's store on Route 322 in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

While, perhaps, not as popular as Wawa, Heritage's stores have dotted parts of South Jersey for decades and decades. If you enjoy the mom-and-pop feel of a mini-mart, you gotta check out Heritage's.

