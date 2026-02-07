An Ocean County man is in trouble with the law for allegedly sharing over one thousand child porn files online.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Fabian Lugo-Sanchez of Barnegat was charged with Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and Possession of CSAM.

How Investigators Say the Case Began

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation began after state police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was sending and receiving child porn images on the internet.

MORE NEWS: North Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Distribution in Ocean County

According to authorities, they identified an IP address associated with a Barnegat Township residence as the location from which that person, eventually identified as Lugo-Sanchez, was allegedly accessing and sharing those files via the Kik messaging app.

Continuing investigation into Lugo-Sanchez's Kik Messenger accounts led to the discovery that he had shared over 1000 items of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

On Thursday, Lugo-Sanchez, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to Barnegat Township police. He is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com