A North Jersey man is facing a decade behind bars for a cocaine-related charge in Ocean County.

Earlier this week, 47-year-old Shaun Anderson of Piscataway pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of over one-half ounce of cocaine. When he is sentenced next month, the State will be seeking a ten-year prison sentence.

Investigation Leads to Arrest in Ocean County

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says in January 2024, an investigation conducted by their office, the New Jersey State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration found that Anderson was distributing cocaine in the Ocean County area. In connection with this investigation, Anderson distributed cocaine in both Lakewood and Toms River Townships to undercover law enforcement officers.

On March 21st of that year, Anderson was taken into custody by state troopers.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer thanked his office's Narcotics Strike Force and the High Tech Crime Squad, New Jersey State Police, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for their work in this case.

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com