No Free Lunch, but, a Handy Convenience at Somers Point, NJ Wawa

Tesla and Wawa have struck a great partnership.

If you own a Tesla electric powered automobile, you can now charge your car at the Somers Point, New Jersey Wawa, located on Shore Road.

Wawa is not charging for this convenience, however, Tesla will assign a cost … but, it is still a convenient way to get a fast charge.

Tesla wants to provide this service for their customers, which, while not free … it is a nice perk.

It must be noted that these are Tesla supercharger stations, which can provide a Tesla car owner with about 150 driving miles after only a 15-minute charge.

They expect it to provide a full charge after 1 hour at the Tesla Super Charging Station.

Tesla is currently working on a charging station that will give you 75 miles driving range after only 5 minutes at their charging station.

We sent Don Hurley out to the Wawa in Somers Point, New Jersey on Shore Road to scope out the situation.

He literally ran right into a brand new Tesla car owner who was expecting to pay Wawa to charge his car today, Monday, March 24, 2025,

We’ll only reveal his first name and the general area that he lives … For this report, he is Joe from South Jersey.

Don asked Joe:

How do you feel about Tesla & Wawa partnering to offer charging for Tesla owners. He said "the charging is free?" (not quite). My company just gave me a Tesla last week for my business car. This is going to be great for me and my company. What Elon Musk is doing is just remarkable. Thank you for this unbelievable service. I was all set to pay to charge my vehicle today. This is so great!"

NOTE: Tesla is charging for the service. Wawa is not.

Tesla felt that Wawa was the natural choice to place their charging stations partner because Wawa has 900 locations throughout the entire East Coast.

You won’t find the Tesla charging station at all Wawa locations … but, the goal is to open more and more of the Tesla charging stations.

The takeaway is that Wawa will not be charging for using the Tesla Super Charging Station … however, Tesla will charge you.

Here are Don Hurley photos of the Tesla Super Charging Station at the Wawa in Somers Point:

SOURCE: Don Hurley & Vehicleanswers.com