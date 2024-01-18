NJ Man Admits Having Over 1,000 Child Porn Files, Some Showing Toddlers

A repeat offender from North Jersey now potentially faces decades in prison after admitting to having well over 1,000 child porn files on his iPhone.

On Wednesday in Newark federal court, 30-year-old Christopher Carvajal of North Bergen pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities say last April, Carvajal's iPhone was seized at Newark International Airport.

A search revealed that his phone contained more than 900 video files and more than 400 image files depicting sexual abuse of minors, including infants or toddlers.

His phone also contained communications in which he discussed his desire for sexual encounters with young children.

Repeat Offender

Carvajal was previously convicted in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Bergen County, of a child pornography offense.

Potential Prison Time

A charge of possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison for a defendant with a prior conviction of a child pornography offense, a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars, and a $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for the near future.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Specht of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in Newark.

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman