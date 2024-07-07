NJ high school teacher charged for sexual relationship with student: Prosecutor

A former teacher in Monmouth County has been arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Julie Rizzitello of Brick Township, NJ, Arrested

36-year-old Julie Rizzitello of Brick Township, who reportedly submitted her resignation from Wall Township High School earlier this week, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree witness tampering, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Rizzitello began earlier this year and "on multiple occasions and in at least three jurisdictions – Belmar, Brick, and Wall – Rizzitello allegedly engaged in various sexual acts with the victim."

That investigation resulted in charges being filed in both Monmouth County, on the Belmar and Wall offenses, and in Ocean County for the Brick offenses.

Rizzitello was arrested earlier this week and remains incarcerated in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending initial court proceedings.

Anyone with information about Rizzitello’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Det. Jose Rodriguez at (800) 533-7443.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, Director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau. Rizzitello is being represented by Francis R. Hodgson, Esq., with an office in Toms River.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.