Explosive thrown at NJ police vehicle shatters windshield

PATERSON — A city police officer was injured when an explosive shattered his vehicle's windshield on Sunday night.

The state Attorney General's Office said the device was thrown at the vehicle on Presidential Boulevard while it was on the way to a call.

The explosion shattered the windshield and the force of the explosion affected the officer's hearing.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The identity of the officer was not disclosed.

NorthJersey.com reported the officer was pulled over to remove the cylinder-shaped device when it exploded.

The Paterson police department is currently under the supervision of the Attorney General's office following a "crisis of confidence in law enforcement" in New Jersey's third-largest city.

