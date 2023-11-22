Explosive thrown at NJ police vehicle shatters windshield
🔥The officer was responding to a call when the device was thrown at his vehicle
🔥The device exploded, according to NorthJersey.com
🔥No arrests have been made
PATERSON — A city police officer was injured when an explosive shattered his vehicle's windshield on Sunday night.
The state Attorney General's Office said the device was thrown at the vehicle on Presidential Boulevard while it was on the way to a call.
The explosion shattered the windshield and the force of the explosion affected the officer's hearing.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The identity of the officer was not disclosed.
NorthJersey.com reported the officer was pulled over to remove the cylinder-shaped device when it exploded.
The Paterson police department is currently under the supervision of the Attorney General's office following a "crisis of confidence in law enforcement" in New Jersey's third-largest city.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK! A message to those who hesitate at 4-way stops
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK: Two popular NJ state park campgrounds to close in 2024
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK! Why New Jersey men claim we're never, ever lost driving
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant