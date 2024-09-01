NJ Gov. Makes Unusual Appointment of Atlantic Co. Repub. Chair

In a political move that I’ve never seen before, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has appointed Atlantic County Republican Chairman Don Purdy to the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

Purdy was officially sworn-in today by Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo.

The Atlantic County board of elections is comprised of two Republicans and two democrats. Purdy now takes the seat formerly held by Mary Jo Couts.

Purdy acknowledges that taking this seat is a rare move.

Purdy is doing so now because of the myriad of problems that have occurred at the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

Purdy has publicly declared that

The Shi* Stops Today, said Purdy.

On August 16, 2024, New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy appointed Atlantic County Republican Chairman Don Purdy as a member of the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

Governor Murphy stated, "Thank you for serving the State of New Jersey. It is with great pride that I appoint you as a member of the Atlantic County Board of Elections. I have filed your appointment with the Secretary of State."

We have obtained a copy of the Governor Murphy appointment letter of Purdy. Here it is:

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Chairman Purdy has thanked Mary Jo Couts for her dedication and service to the Board.

The Board of Elections is the only bipartisan entity involved in the oversight and ballot processing of Atlantic County elections. It works in conjunction with the other two election offices - the Superintendent of Elections and the County Clerk. The board is a quasi-state agency funded by the county. It is comprised of 4 commissioners appointed by the Governor who serve staggering two-year terms. There are two Republican Commissioners and two Democratic Commissioners, as mandated by Title 19.

“The Atlantic County Board of Elections works in conjunction with a variety of local, county, state, and federal offices and agencies to carry out its statutory election responsibilities. The Board of Elections acts to uphold and protect the integrity of every election and every vote to help ensure smooth, efficient, and accurate elections,” said Purdy.

Purdy would like the public to know why he is taking on the role of commissioner himself temporarily. "With 2024 being a Presidential election and the first in-person Presidential election since 2016, it is absolutely necessary that we do everything in our power to ensure that all voters have confidence in our processes to ensure an open and fair election." Chairman Purdy wants to share all the information surrounding the ballot controversy in the June 2024 Primary as a backdrop for this decision, said Purdy. Chairman Purdy expressed grave concerns over an issue with the Board of Elections, while the Democrat Chairman was silent, that ended up being heard in Superior Court in Atlantic County over the premature opening of ballots in the June primary. Purdy said, "The shit stops today!" Citing the need to allow voters to be heard, Superior Court Judge Michael Blee permitted 1,909 disputed vote-by-mail ballots from the June 4 primary election that were opened weeks too early to be counted but blasted the Atlantic County Board of Elections for their sloppiness and urged them to tighten up some of their procedures. Judge Blee decisively stated, "What happened in this election was sloppy, perhaps inexcusable." He further stated, "It was an inexcusable error... it could be corrected with a simple movement of a button." In his ruling, Judge Blee noted that there were issues that concerned and perplexed him, including representations that the Board of Elections was sometimes overstaffed and that too many people made the vote counting chaotic. After a witness testified that there are times when open ballots are not under video surveillance, Blee suggested that election officials change that, noting that the cost of cameras has dropped considerably. Judge Blee appeared concerned to find that lighting at the Board of Elections is poor and that sometimes puts seasonal election workers - some of them are octogenarians, the witness stated - in an environment that creates mistakes. Chairman Purdy stated that "In light of Judge Blee's decision citing inexcusable errors, an environment that creates mistakes, poor lighting with the lack of video surveillance coverage, I felt it was my duty to take this task on myself to ensure that the voters of Atlantic County get what they deserve: a free, open, and fair election, concluded Purdy.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Republican Party.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley