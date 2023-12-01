Video: 3 Wanted For Shoplifting at Gloucester Twp., NJ, Nike Outlet
Police in Camden County are asking for your help identifying three people wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at a Nike outlet store.
Gloucester Township Police say on the afternoon of Thursday, November 16th, the trio entered the store at Gloucester Premium Outlets.
Two of the suspects were captured on camera stuffing $635 worth of merchandise into bags and then leaving while a third person acted as a look out.
These same individuals are suspects in other area shoplifting incidents, according to Nike Loss Prevention.
If you can identify these suspects, you are asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or their anonymous crime tip line at (856) 842-5560.
