NH Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Acts With 12-year-old in New Jersey

Federal authorities say a man from New Hampshire potentially faces decades behind bars in connection to sexual acts with a 12-year-old in New Jersey last year.

On Friday, 38-year-old Scott Wilkinson of Concord, NH, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Wilkinson traveled from New Hampshire to New Jersey in April 2022 where he engaged in sexual acts with a 12-year-old.

Wilkinson had been corresponding with the child online for about a year before he went to the Garden State to meet the child.

A video that Wilkinson created of himself engaged in sexual acts with the child was found on his cell phone, as were other images and videos of child sexual abuse material, according to officials.

WMUR-TV reports Wilkinson was arrested last November.

Potential penalties

Wilkinson now faces up to 30 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 22nd.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of the FBI's Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department for their work in this case.

