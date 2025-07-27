Could This Be The Next Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey [Photos]

An un-bought, un-bossed, self-made, multi-millionaire is fed-up with how Atlantic City, New Jersey has been managed under Marty Small.

He’s putting his own money where his mouth is!

Introducing…

Naeem Khan is a local business owner, who has made a significant financial investment in Atlantic City, with numerous real estate holdings.

Khan Refuses To Accept Campaign Contributions

Khan has not and will not accept any campaign contributions whatsoever during his campaign for Mayor of Atlantic City.

Khan does not want even the appearance of owing anyone.

Former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford Factor

Also in the race is former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford.

Langford filed a sufficient number of voter signatures on his candidate petition to qualify. Had Bob McDevitt defeated Marty Small in the Democrat primary election … Langford was prepared to drop out if the race.

Langford’s status as a candidate is unclear at this time.

Marty Small Criminal Indictment Factor

Small has a criminal trial that is fastly approaching. What remains unknown at this time is whether his criminal trial will be held before or after the November 4, 2025 General Election.

Marty Small’s wife (La’Quetta Small) and the Atlantic City High School Principal (Constance Days-Chapman) will have three separate criminal trials, relating to alleged child abuse and more.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office On Marty Small

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Marty Small, Sr., (then) 50, and his wife, La Quetta Small, (then) 47, of Atlantic City, NJ were both indicted for second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Marty Small, Sr. was also indicted for third-degree Terroristic Threats, and third-degree Aggravated Assault. It is alleged that during the months of December 2023 and January 2024, the defendants physically and emotionally abused their 15/16-year-old-daughter on multiple occasions. During one incident, on January 13, 2024, Marty Small, Sr. is alleged to have hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Naeem Khan Mayor - City Council Ticket

Khan is running with three Atlantic City Council at Large candidates:

Ron Bailey

Lisa Klassman

Sayed Kausar

SOURCE: Harry Hurley interviews with Naeem Khan, George Tibbitt, Ron Bailey and others.

