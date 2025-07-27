NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 27
Advisories
AIR QUALITY ALERT: The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates in effect until midnight.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:33a
|Low
Sun 4:35p
|High
Sun 10:41p
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:07a
|Low
Sun 3:59p
|High
Sun 10:15p
|Low
Mon 4:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:21a
|Low
Sun 4:11p
|High
Sun 10:29p
|Low
Mon 4:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:11p
|Low
Mon 4:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:35a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:22a
|Low
Sun 4:28p
|High
Sun 10:34p
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:09a
|High
Sun 1:20p
|Low
Sun 8:14p
|High
Mon 1:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 11:16a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:28p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:10a
|Low
Sun 4:02p
|High
Sun 10:19p
|Low
Mon 4:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:38a
|Low
Sun 4:25p
|High
Sun 10:52p
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:15a
|Low
Sun 4:06p
|High
Sun 10:31p
|Low
Mon 4:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:07a
|High
Sun 11:17a
|Low
Sun 5:05p
|High
Sun 11:30p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
