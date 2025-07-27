NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 27

Advisories

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates in effect until midnight.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:16pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 10:33a		Low
Sun 4:35p		High
Sun 10:41p		Low
Mon 5:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:07a		Low
Sun 3:59p		High
Sun 10:15p		Low
Mon 4:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:21a		Low
Sun 4:11p		High
Sun 10:29p		Low
Mon 4:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:11p		Low
Mon 4:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:35a		High
Sun 2:13p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:22a		Low
Sun 4:28p		High
Sun 10:34p		Low
Mon 5:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:09a		High
Sun 1:20p		Low
Sun 8:14p		High
Mon 1:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:06a		High
Sun 11:16a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 11:28p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:10a		Low
Sun 4:02p		High
Sun 10:19p		Low
Mon 4:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 10:38a		Low
Sun 4:25p		High
Sun 10:52p		Low
Mon 5:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:15a		Low
Sun 4:06p		High
Sun 10:31p		Low
Mon 4:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:07a		High
Sun 11:17a		Low
Sun 5:05p		High
Sun 11:30p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

