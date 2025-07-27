Advisories

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates in effect until midnight.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:33a Low

Sun 4:35p High

Sun 10:41p Low

Mon 5:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:07a Low

Sun 3:59p High

Sun 10:15p Low

Mon 4:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:21a Low

Sun 4:11p High

Sun 10:29p Low

Mon 4:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:11p Low

Mon 4:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:35a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:22a Low

Sun 4:28p High

Sun 10:34p Low

Mon 5:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:09a High

Sun 1:20p Low

Sun 8:14p High

Mon 1:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 11:16a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:28p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:10a Low

Sun 4:02p High

Sun 10:19p Low

Mon 4:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:38a Low

Sun 4:25p High

Sun 10:52p Low

Mon 5:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:15a Low

Sun 4:06p High

Sun 10:31p Low

Mon 4:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:07a High

Sun 11:17a Low

Sun 5:05p High

Sun 11:30p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

