The wheels of justice are turning in connection to two separate murder cases that rocked Atlantic City on New Year's Day.

First Murder Case

Around 6:15 on the morning of January 1st, Atlantic City Police responded to a report of a man who was bleeding on the unit block of South California Avenue.

Unit block of South California Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Unit block of South California Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The victim, later identified as 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he died from stab wounds.

30-year-old Vincent Oglesby of Woodbine was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities allege Oglesby stabbed O'Brien in the neck area, which ultimately led to his death.

On Tuesday, Oglesby was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury and he remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending trial.

Second Murder Case

A little more than an hour after that incident, Atlantic City Police were called to the Boardwalk at Michigan Avenue for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

There, officers found 22-year-old Nazir Cintron with stab wounds; he was pronounced dead.

The beach block of Michigan Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

23-year-old Gavin Guzman of Atlantic City was arrested in connection to the stabbing. On Tuesday, he was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors allege Guzman stabbed Cintron in the chest.

He also remains held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.